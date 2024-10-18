Trust Point Inc. Sells 400 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $109.53. 85,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Get Our Latest Report on UMBF

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,884 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.