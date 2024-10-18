Trust Point Inc. Raises Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.99. 152,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America boosted their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

