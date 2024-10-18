Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 364,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,163. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,950,010.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,555,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,850,877.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.