Trust Point Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 454,478 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $5,062,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,630,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 104,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,491. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -378.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

