Trust Point Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.82. 550,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,503. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.58.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

