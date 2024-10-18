Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 17.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 29.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 19.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.24. 34,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,326. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

