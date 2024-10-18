Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $398.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $289.34.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

