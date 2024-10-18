Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.38. 500,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,509. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.51. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

