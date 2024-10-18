Trust Point Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 259.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.64.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.84. 682,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $517.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $479.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.