Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after acquiring an additional 284,179 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,841,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.77. 24,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,939. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.