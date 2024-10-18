Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VBR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,978. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

