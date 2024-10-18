Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

