Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,670 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.