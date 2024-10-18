Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 233 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $292.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

