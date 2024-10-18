Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 171 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $920.70 and its 200 day moving average is $856.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

