Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.