Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

