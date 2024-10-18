Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,744 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

