Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

