Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.27. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 9,274,199 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,839.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

