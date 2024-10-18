Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.27. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 9,274,199 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
