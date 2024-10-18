Truist Financial Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

