Truist Financial Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $169.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.