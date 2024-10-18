TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $262.09 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $11.40 billion and $262.09 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,522,780,626 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
