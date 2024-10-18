Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $86.78 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

