Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDY opened at $143.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

