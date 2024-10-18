Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.50.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

