Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.