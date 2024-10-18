Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $211,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $348.33 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

