Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $204,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

