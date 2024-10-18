TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $491.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $489.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $409.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $404.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TopBuild by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

