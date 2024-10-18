TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 798,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $409.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $404.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

