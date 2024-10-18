Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.21.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.29. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.