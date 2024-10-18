Threshold Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $236.52 million and $4.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02351871 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,079,130.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

