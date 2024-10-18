Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.19 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $407.96 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,716,162,515 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

