The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. 1,726,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,941. The company has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

