The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.61). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.49), with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.

The Independent Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.50. The stock has a market cap of £218.27 million and a P/E ratio of 472.47.

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

