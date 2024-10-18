The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Acquires $31,315,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.