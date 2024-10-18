The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Acquires $31,315,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.