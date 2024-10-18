The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $120.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EL opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.