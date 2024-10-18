The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.31. 2,989,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,224. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

