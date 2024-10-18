The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 313427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $149,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

