Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.30 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

