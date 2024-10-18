Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.