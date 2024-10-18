TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 5.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in TELUS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in TELUS by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 58,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.34 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 294.87%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

