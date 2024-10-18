Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Higher Earnings for adidas

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $122.33 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,809,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

