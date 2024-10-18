Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $26.46. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 417,584 shares traded.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 15.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after buying an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

