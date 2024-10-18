Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $26.46. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 417,584 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after buying an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
