Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.64. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
