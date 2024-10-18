Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

