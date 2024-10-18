Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

WPC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

