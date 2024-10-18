Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $240.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.64 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,947 shares of company stock worth $4,098,736. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

