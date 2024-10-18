Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

